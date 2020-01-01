Jota's £45m move to Liverpool confirmed by Wolves boss Nuno

The Portugal international is heading out of Molineux, with Jurgen Klopp ready to add another hard-working forward to his ranks at Anfield

’s £45 million ($58m) capture of Diogo Jota has been confirmed by boss Nuno.

Goal confirmed on Friday that a deal was in the offing that would take the international forward from Molineux to Anfield.

It would appear that discussions have now come to a close, with Jurgen Klopp about to add another proven Premier League performer to his title-winning ranks.

As Jota makes his way to Merseyside, highly-rated defender Ki-Jana Hoever will be heading in the opposite direction.

Nuno is pleased to be welcoming a talented 18-year-old into his squad and wishes Jota well as he prepares to open a new chapter in his career with the reigning English champions.

The Wolves coach has said: “Liverpool are going to have a great player and boy, and Ki has a bright future ahead of him.

“We think this deal is good for everybody. Diogo was really happy here, but it's normal that players like to face new challenges.”

