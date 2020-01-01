'Jota is the best signing of the season' - Liverpool's £41m forward looks the real deal, says Owen

A former Red has admitted to being surprised by the Portuguese star's "pace" and "composure" in the final third since his move from Wolves

Diogo Jota is "the best signing of the season so far", according to ex- star Michael Owen, who says the £41 million ($55m) forward looks like "the real deal".

Jota has made a flying start to his Anfield career after being snapped up from on a five-year deal in September.

The 23-year-old has hit nine goals in his first 15 outings for the Reds, adding even greater firepower to Jurgen Klopp's ranks alongside Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

More teams

His latest strike helped Liverpool earn a 1-1 draw at at the weekend, and he retained his place in the starting line-up for a home fixture against in the on Tuesday.

Although Curtis Jones ended up being the match-winner instead of Jota, the Portuguese was as lively as ever during the 1-0 victory as his darting runs in behind caused constant problems for the Dutch outfit.

Owen has been pleasantly surprised by the former Wolves talisman's explosive style of play since his arrival on Merseyside, and thinks he has been the standout buy of the summer transfer window in the early stages of the new season.

"No one could’ve predicted that he would hit the ground running like he has," the one-time international, who began his professional career at Anfield, told BT Sport. "You’d have to say he’s the best signing of the season so far in the Premier League.

"He’s surprised me with his pace, I must admit. I think he’s far quicker than I gave him credit for. Against he was electric.

"He just shows composure, a lot of people panic, they just get a shot off as soon as they get any form of space.

"I just think he’s scored headers, right foot, left foot, he’s scored everything so far and he’s looked the real deal in terms of linking play.

"Nobody could have envisaged the quality that he’s shown so far."

Article continues below

Owen's sentiments were echoed by another former Liverpool frontman in Peter Crouch, who added on Jota taking his game to another level under Klopp: "You couldn’t have envisaged it because of his goal record at Wolves.

"Klopp’s obviously seen something in him, putting him more central or along the three of the strikers that they have.

"He looks like a poacher. He’s getting goals in the six-yard box, he’s got headers, he’s got all types of goals. He’s a top, top signing."