Jota backed to complement Mane & Salah at Liverpool as Adrian sees Portuguese at ‘great level’

The Reds goalkeeper believes a player snapped up in the summer transfer window will prove to be a shrewd addition at Anfield

Diogo Jota is already performing at a “great level” for and will help the Reds “a lot” over the course of his time at Anfield, says Adrian.

The Portuguese forward was snapped up by Jurgen Klopp during the summer transfer window.

He was lured away from Premier League rivals , with the reigning champions eager to add greater depth to their attacking options.

More teams

Jota, as a proven performer in the English top-flight, was never going to need long when it comes to settling in new surroundings.

His goal account for Liverpool has already been opened, with plenty of minutes seen as he helps to ease some of the pressure lumped onto the shoulders of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

“He's impressive, he's doing really well,”Reds goalkeeper Adrian told the club’s official website of his lively new team-mate.

“From the first moment he came into the team, he's showing the quality, the pace that he has, the intensity, the dribbling, shooting. He's a hard worker and it's a good compliment to our players.

“I think he showed in the last few games that he played, he's in a great level. So he's going to help us a lot.”

While Jota is aiding Liverpool’s cause in the final third, at the other end of the field the Reds are still counting the cost of an untimely injury to Virgil van Dijk.

Fabinho looks like being the man asked to provide cover for the Dutch defender, at least until the January transfer window opens, with Adrian confident that he can fill the biggest of boots on Merseyside.

Article continues below

He said of the versatile Brazilian, who caught the eye in a 1-0 win over : “I was expecting that performance from Fabi. He's a top player, top players adapt to the position.

“It's not a new thing for him because he played before in that position last season, even at [he] played a few times in that position. He has enough quality to play there.

“We have other players in that position that can do this in different occasions. The young players are doing really well in training as well. I think we are well covered to face the next few games.”