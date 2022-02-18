Liverpool forward Diogo Jota faces a race against time to be fit for a Carabao Cup final showdown with Chelsea on February 27 after suffering an untimely ankle injury against Inter in the Champions League.

The Portugal international was forced off at half-time in the first leg of a European last-16 encounter at San Siro, which Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually secured a late 2-0 victory in.

Jota left the stadium in a protective boot and will definitely miss his side's Premier League meeting with Norwich City, with further tests to be carried out.

What has been said?

Liverpool boss Klopp has told reporters when delivering an update on Jota: "The extent is still not clear, we need further assessment.

"It's something with ligaments around the ankle but not the ligaments.

"Everything is possible at the moment. We have to wait, but for this weekend, no chance."

What does Liverpool’s fixture list look like?

The Reds have two Premier League fixtures to take in before readying themselves for a meeting with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium that will have major silverware on the line.

Klopp is currently preparing for a home date with relegation-threatened Norwich on Saturday, with Leeds then due to pay a visit to Anfield on February 23.

No unnecessary risks will be taken on Jota in those contests, with the 25-year-old set to be eased back into the fold.

What is Jota’s record this season?

Let's hear some praise for the boy Diogo Jota 👂 pic.twitter.com/ldWYWyGWNt — GOAL (@goal) January 21, 2022

The lively Portuguese forward will be a big miss for Liverpool during an enforced spell on the sidelines as he has been in fine form this season.

He registered 13 goals in 30 appearances in 2020-21, when unfortunate knocks also held him back at times, but has found the target on 17 occasions through 31 outings in the current campaign.

Article continues below

Jota has helped to shoulder a burden of attacking responsibility that was once shared between Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp will be looking for that proven trio to deliver again while another recruitment success story works his way back to full fitness.

Further reading