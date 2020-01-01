Mourinho admits Liverpool's invincible Anfield form is 'becoming more and more difficult' to replicate

Turning home grounds into record-breaking fortresses is only getting tougher, according the Tottenham head coach

boss Jose Mourinho believes achieving home dominance like champions is becoming more difficult due to increasingly competitive Premier League standards.

Jurgen Klopp's title-winning Reds completed a third consecutive unbeaten league campaign at Anfield with their 5-3 win over on Wednesday.

Mourinho knows plenty about building that sort of record, having once gone 150 games without a home league loss across a nine-year period spanning four clubs.

More teams

But while the Spurs boss thinks Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can still become a fortress, he views Liverpool's incredible three-season stretch as an anomaly.

"I think the Premier League is getting into a direction where these unbeaten records are something more and more difficult to achieve because of the level of the teams," Mourinho told Sky Sports .

"But to be strong at home and to arrive at the end of each season with an important number of points in your pocket from home matches is very important.



"I think our recent results at home without the fans are important, but we need them back.

"I can imagine that [2-1] victory against with the stadium full of Tottenham fans. This is the kind of empathy that you can create step by step."

Tottenham are still settling into life in their new stadium, and Mourinho is keen for his team to make the most of their state-of-the-art surroundings, though it has been robbed of atmosphere by the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "Without [supporters] you can create a kind of fortress, but based on the tactical side of the game.

"But, I think with fans, you can do it in a much stronger way because you add the emotional side of the game that only your fans in your stadium can give to you."

Article continues below

Tottenham wrap up their Premier League season with a short trip to on Sunday.

Mourinho's men must hope drop points against Chelsea to be in with a chance of snatching sixth and a guaranteed spot.

Spurs are in good form, with Mourinho jokingly naming himself 'the champion of the last five matches' after taking 13 points from a possible 15.