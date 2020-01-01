Jorginho's agent opens door for possible Juventus move

The Blues midfielder would seemingly be open to lining up in Turin should the opportunity present itself

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos insisted have not asked about the star, though he admitted any player would like to play for the champions.

Juve are reportedly interested in reuniting head coach Maurizio Sarri with midfielder Jorginho in Turin – the pair having worked together at Chelsea and .

Jorginho has emerged as a possible replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked to champions and holders .

Asked about Jorginho's future and Juve's reported interested, Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Juventus are one of the top teams in Europe and any player would like to play for them.

"I haven't heard from [sporting director Fabio] Paratici, he hasn't called me. Jorginho has three years left on his contract with Chelsea, he's doing well in London.

"I read about the links with Juve through newspapers and various outlets."

Santos added: "I repeat, Juventus are one of the top clubs in football."

Jorginho followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 before the Italian coach returned to via Juve the following season.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting football, Jorginho had scored four goals and supplied two assists for Chelsea in the Premier League. In total, Jorginho had scored seven goals across all competitions in 2019-20.

The Italian recently admitted he considered leaving Stamford Bridge in his first season after copping a string of criticism for his performances.

“Last year, fans were picking on me a lot because I’d arrived with another manager and, in my opinion, I ended up hearing some things that were honestly unfair,” Jorginho told FourFourTwo.

“But I’ve never challenged the views of the fans and other people who criticised me. Quite the opposite, actually – it gave me strength because inside I knew they were wrong.

“Deep in my mind, it was like this: 'I’m going to prove they’re wrong and work quietly like I’ve always done, because it’s never been easy for me'.

“I’ve gone through moments like this at every club I’ve played for – this low moment when doubt can come and make you wonder, 'Should I just leave this place? Maybe there isn’t room for me here.'

“But I embrace this kind of challenge and I’ve never backed down. It gives me more strength to work even harder, to prove to everyone that I can make it."