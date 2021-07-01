Jorginho responds to talk of Ballon d'Or bid as Insigne puts Chelsea & Italy star in contention

The classy playmaker has continued to catch the eye at Euro 2020, but he says collective success means more to him than individual recognition

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has played down talk of him coming into Ballon d'Or contention, with the Italy international prioritising collective success over individual honours.

The classy playmaker is currently chasing down Euro 2020 glory with his country and has helped the Azzurri to book a quarter-final showdown with Belgium in that competition.

If Roberto Mancini's side were to claim a presitigous continental prize, with Jorginho figuring prominently in that triumph, then a 29-year-old star from Stamford Bridge could force his way into the picture for a Golden Ball.

What has been said?

Lorenzo Insigne has already suggested that Jorginho should be in that debate, but a 2021 Champions League winner is reluctant to put himself in the frame.

He has told reporters when asked about a Ballon d'Or bid: "I don't think about it.

"Everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work.

"My priority is the group and celebrating together with my team-mates and friends. This is more beautiful than celebrating alone."

Who has talked Jorginho up?

The Brazil-born star has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea, with a regular role found for him in the Blues' engine room.

He is also an integral cog in Mancini's well-oiled Italy machine, with composure on the ball allowing him to tick things over for club and country.

His value is not lost on those around him, with Insigne - who also played alongside Jorginho at Napoli - telling reporters of a talented team-mate: "We have quality players. You talked about Jorginho and it's correct.

"He had spent some fantastic years at Chelsea and I am proud to have him in our team.

Article continues below

"I'm not the one deciding if he deserves the Ballon d'Or, but I hope he'll be shortlisted, he deserves so, he is a great player.

"I call him 'the professor' and we are all happy to play with him."

Further reading