Jorginho criticism affects Chelsea, says Willian

The Brazilian has been called one of Europe’s most important playmakers by Maurizio Sarri and his team-mate says criticism is unfair.

Willian believes criticism of Jorginho is unfair as the midfielder's performances continue to invite scrutiny.

Jorginho has completed more passes than any player in the Premier League this term, but has been stifled by opposition on occasion.

Maurizio Sarri has retained faith in Jorginho, who followed him to Stamford Bridge from , despite questions over the amended role of N'Golo Kante.

And Willian confirmed it affects Chelsea players when Jorginho, who is yet to record a Premier League assist, is criticised by fans.

"I think this is unfair from them," he told a news conference ahead of facing in the .

"Of course, I don't want to stay here talking about this situation, but when they do that, we don't feel good inside the pitch.

"So, even when the players aren't in good moments or play well, we need the fans to support us until the end of the game."

Questions have been asked about Sarri's lack of flexibility in his tactics, but Willian backed the Chelsea coach's use of Jorginho.

"Jorginho is very important for us, a very good player. We know his quality," the winger added.

"We just need to continue to play in the same way."

Chelsea travel to for the first leg on Thursday, and are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on at Goodison Park.

The Blues currently sit in sixth place, two points shy of in the final qualification spot.