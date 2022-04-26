Jorginho apologises for penalty horror against West Ham and admits Chelsea will miss Rudiger

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has apologised for missing a penalty against West Ham on Sunday.

With the game tied at 0-0, the midfielder had the chance to break the deadlock late on when he stepped up to take a spot-kick.

But the Italy international scuppered the opportunity, sending a tame effort rolling into the hands of Lukasz Fabianski.

What did Jorginho say about the missed penalty against West Ham?

Jorginho's blushes were spared when Christian Pulisic went on to fire in a last-minute winner for the Blues, but the miss is still weighing on him.

He told Sky Sports: "There's pressure, in games like this which you need to win and it's the last minutes.

"You try to isolate your mind from the pressure, even with VAR so it takes a bit longer and it's harder to keep focus.

"As usual I try to isolate my mind of this pressure. This time it didn't work.

"When you have that little moment of doubt, that's when you make a mistake. Maybe I had too much time to think about it! I'm sorry, I feel bad."

What did Jorginho say about Rudiger?

Sunday's disappointment is not the only thing at Chelsea that is getting the 30-year-old down.

Getty/GOAL

It was recently confirmed that centre-back Antonio Rudiger will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, with Real Madrid set to beat Manchester United and Barcelona to his signing.

Jorginho says he will miss his fellow Blues star as the two have become friends during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

"He's been here a long time so if he leaves then we're going to miss him," he said.

"He's a big personality and he's helped us a lot. We've had amazing times here; he's a good friend of mine and of course if he leaves everyone at the club will miss him, not just me."

When pressed on what he will miss most about Rudiger, Jorginho said: "His craziness. He makes me laugh a lot; all of his jokes and laughs we've had together - that's the nice part."

