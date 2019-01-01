Jordi Alba signs five-year Barcelona extension

Jordi Alba has signed a new long-term contract at , keeping him at Camp Nou until 2024, the LaLiga leaders have confirmed.

Alba has been in inspired form for Barca this term, providing 14 assists in all competitions and scoring two goals, with Ernesto Valverde's side currently seven points clear of second-place in LaLiga.

And the full-back's form has now been rewarded with a new five-year deal, containing a €500million buyout clause.

Alba signed for Barca from in 2012 and has made 282 appearances across all competitions, winning four league titles, four trophies and one during his time at the club.

The 29-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Blaugrana, while his link-up with Lionel Messi has proved particularly fruitful.

Over the course of their time playing together, Alba has supplied Messi with 20 assists.

