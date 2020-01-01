Jordi Alba hands Barcelona untimely injury blow with Napoli & Real Madrid games fast approaching

The Spain international left-back lasted just 22 minutes in a La Liga meeting with Getafe before seeing a muscular complaint force him from the field

Jordi Alba has handed an untimely injury blow after being forced off inside 22 minutes of their home date with .

The Blaugrana left-back was replaced by Junior Firpo early on at Camp Nou.

He headed straight down the tunnel for treatment, with a muscular complaint bringing his afternoon to an early conclusion.

Quique Setien was forced into shuffling his pack much earlier than he would have liked, and that may remain the case for upcoming fixtures.

Barca have important games approaching in domestic and European competition.

They are due to take in the first leg of a last-16 encounter with on February 25.

That contest will be followed by an eagerly-anticipated and potentially decisive trip to Clasico rivals on March 1.

It remains to be seen how severe the ailment picked up by Alba is.

Barcelona will be hoping for positive updates from their medical department.

The reigning champions have already suffered a number of untimely knocks over recent weeks.

Prolific frontman Luis Suarez finds himself stuck on the sidelines with a knee complaint.

The Uruguayan has been joined in the treatment room by Ousmane Dembele.

The France international winger is expected to be out of action for around six months with a hamstring problem, with his 2019-20 campaign brought to an abrupt halt.

Barcelona’s senior squad showed their support for a stricken team-mate against Getafe.

Setien’s side took to the field on Saturday donning back to front Dembele shirts.

One of their fully fit frontmen eventually opened the scoring for Barca in their latest outing.

Some 11 minutes after Alba limped from the pitch, Antoine Griezmann broke the deadlock.