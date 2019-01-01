Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace forward in best scoring run

The Ghanaian forward found the back of the net on Saturday, his third goal for Roy Hodgson's side this season in the Premier League

Jordan Ayew is arguably 's man of the moment.

The Ghanaian forward hit the target for the third time this season in the Eagles 2-1 comeback win over at the London Stadium.

His goal came in the 87th minute, with the victory moving Palace up to fourth spot on the Premier League table.

Ayew now has three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 32 in the competition.

Article continues below

He is two goals better than his tally for the whole of last season.

His three goals this term also represent 37.5% of Palace's total goals (eight) in the top-flight this term.

The scoring onus will firmly be on the 28-year-old, who joined permanently from in the summer, as Roy Hodgson's side aim to better last season's 12th place finish.