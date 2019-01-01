‘Jones more Lallana than Mane & Elliott a real threat’ – Liverpool’s youngsters excite academy manager

Alex Inglethorpe is charged with the task of trying to make senior stars of promising youngsters, with there plenty of potential at Anfield right now

have an exciting crop of youngsters on their hands, with academy manager Alex Inglethorpe billing Curtis Jones as “more Adam Lallana than Sadio Mane” and Harvey Elliott as a “real threat”.

Two promising teenagers have already seen senior game time this season, and they are not the only youngsters to have been given a first-team chance.

Ki-Jana Hoever, Rhian Brewster and Caoimhin Kelleher are among the others to have figured in a third-round clash with MK Dons.

All are held in the highest regard, with Inglethorope having helped to shape those emerging from the youth ranks while Elliott’s potential has been snapped up from Fulham at just 16 years of age.

Discussing players of considerable promise and their outings against MK Dons, Inglethorpe told The Athletic: “Caoimhin made some good saves at key times and showed real calmness with his feet. It’s just good to see Rhian back after so long out injured.

“It will probably take him a bit of time to find his rhythm. When you haven’t played for that length of time it can sometimes take a bit out of you so we need to be patient.

“Harvey looked a real threat and is someone we were very fortunate to be able to recruit. He’s got an incredible mentality and a lot of potential.

“At the minute he’s spending the majority of his time at Melwood and he will only benefit from training with the likes of James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum.”

Inglethorpe added on Dutch defender Hoever and Merseyside native Jones: “I thought Ki-Jana had a mixed evening but he took his goal ever so well and has shown that he’s capable of progressing.

“Curtis was excellent in possession and looked a real threat. He has been outstanding in the Under-23s games so far this season and having that run of games has helped him. He’s got bigger, stronger and gained more experience.

“I think Curtis can play in two positions – left of the front three and in midfield, too. He’s possibly more Adam Lallana than Sadio Mane in terms of his approach and capabilities.”

Inglethorpe believes those at his disposal will continue to get first-team chances under Jurgen Klopp, with the German having made it clear that age is no barrier at Anfield.

“I’m not saying debuts are easy to come by, because they’re not,” Inglethorpe added.

“When they come along, it’s fantastic for the boys and great for morale, but the truth is that there’s a big difference between playing a cup game like that and being chosen to play for Liverpool regularly in the Premier League or .

“What you hope the boys do is take the opportunity they’re given and show the manager that they can be trusted.

Article continues below

“The staff here have been around the block a few times. They understand that getting a debut is a nice start but there’s an awfully long way to go.

“I just think the entire club benefits from having a manager who is fearless.

“That certainly makes my life easier, having a manager who only really plays what he sees. If he sees a young player doing better than an older player, he will play him.”