'Joining Ronaldo a good decision' - James Rodriguez's father backs Juventus move

The Colombia international is on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid but continues to be linked with a move to Serie A this summer

James Rodriguez's father has said joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus would be "a good decision".

The Colombia forward's two-year loan from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich is set to draw to a close at the end of the current campaign.

And Wilson Rodriguez is plotting his son's next move, favouring a link-up with his former Real team-mate Ronaldo in Serie A.

A lack of playing time under head coach Niko Kovac means Bayern are unlikely to take up their option of a permanent signing, with Rodriguez Snr saying the 27-year-old "is not that happy" there.

He told Sport Bild: "He has many offers. He is a good friend with Cristiano.

"The way I perceive Italian football right now, moving to [Juventus] would be a good decision."

Asked about his limited opportunities under Kovac, Rodriguez said: "We are both professionals, it's a normal relationship between player and coach."

And of a potential move away, he added: "Until then there are still four months left and I'm only thinking of Bayern at the moment."

James has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring three goals.

That has led to speculation he will move on at the end of his loan period in the summer.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said recently: "I come out as a big fan of him, we all know in the club what he has qualities.

"It is crucial that it is the best decision for him and for us."

He joined Real from Monaco in 2014 for £71m having shone for Colombia at the World Cup that year.

But after 85 appearances for the Spanish giants, it appears his future lies away from Santiago Bernabeu, with Tottenham and Arsenal also linked with the one-time Porto player.