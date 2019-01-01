John Obi Mikel confirms Super Eagles return for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Middlesbrough midfielder exempted himself from international outings since theSuper Eagles' exit from the World Cup last June

Captain John Obi Mikel has confirmed that he will return to the Super Eagles' fold for the 2019 in .

Mikel's last game for was against at the 2018 Fifa World Cup and he is yet to feature for the country since their group stage exit in .

The 32-year-old has missed the Super Eagles' last seven games including five qualifying matches for the continental showpiece in .

In March, Rohr disclosed that the Middlesbrough midfielder missed out of his last selection through a knee injury.

Following a meeting with the German tactician, Mikel disclosed his readiness for his fourth appearance in Africa's foremost football competition.

“I met with coach Rohr and we discussed his plans for the team in the forthcoming tournament. All I can say is that I am delighted and happy because I am coming to the Nations Cup” Mikel told Aoifootball.

Article continues below

Mikel was impressive for in the second part of the 2018-19 season. The former player scored a goal in 18 Championship outings but his contribution was not enough to earn the Boro a playoff spot.

He will now shift his focus to Nigeria's campaign in Egypt as they aim for a fourth continental title.

The Super Eagles are up against Madagascar, Burundi and Guinea in Group B.