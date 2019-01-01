Joe Aribo: Nigeria's result against Ukraine was unfortunate

The Rangers midfielder was excited to get off the mark on his maiden outing for the Super Eagles in Dnipro on Tuesday night

Joe Aribo has described his goalscoring debut for as 'a special day' for him and his family.

The 23-year-old who made his first appearance for the Super Eagles in Tuesday's International Friendly with , opened proceedings at Dnipro Arena in the third minute after a neat exchange between Samuel Kalu and Alex Iwobi. Then Victor Osimhen extended the lead heading into half time.

The midfielder featured for the entire duration of the clash, with an inspiring performance, and although the visitors were denied victory by two late goals in what ultimately ended 2-2, Aribo said Tuesday's outing in Dnipro will always be a memorable one for him.

"Buzzing to make my debut for the Super Eagles, unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you God," Aribo tweeted.

The Camberwell-born player joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic this summer and has played 998 competitive minutes for the Gers so far, scoring four goals in 12 outings.

Next is a Scottish Premier League outing against at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon.