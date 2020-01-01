Joao Felix vows to make Benfica return after record-breaking Atletico Madrid move

The highly-rated Portuguese forward left his homeland as part of a big-money deal over the summer, but plans to retrace his steps at some stage

Joao Felix is tied to a long-term contract at , on the back of a €120 million (£107m/$134m) transfer, but admits he is already planning a return to at some stage.

The 20-year-old committed to seven-year deal after completing a big-money switch to in the summer of 2019.

Atletico are hoping to be the ones to benefit from Felix’s undoubted potential, with the Portuguese having enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

He has landed the prestigious Golden Boy award, while also helping his country to Nations League glory.

A positive start has been made to his spell in Madrid, with four goals recorded, and there is the promise of a lot more to come.

Felix is dedicated to becoming a global star with Atletico, but concedes that he will look to return to Lisbon further down the line.

He told BenficaPlay: “Now I see how happy I was at Benfica.

“I plan to return one day and leave my mark on the club.”

Felix became a star at Benfica while still in his teens, with just one season spent as part of the first-team setup.

He enjoyed many memorable moments in 2018-19, including an effort against arch-rivals – the club he first linked up with back in 2008.

“A lot was said on social media in the Benfica vs Porto match build-up about the fact that I had left the club, I know the players didn't like it,” Felix added.

“We were losing 1-0, it was an important game, if we won we would be first... I got the draw.

“I started celebrating the goal with arrogance, looking at their faces. This was my moment. A beautiful feeling. To be honest, it was a shame it didn't last longer.”

After netting against Porto in March, Felix went on to record a first senior hat-trick in a clash with .

He said of that achievement, which came during a testing period for him as an individual: “The third goal I scored, I cried. It was a weight off my mind.

“Two days earlier, in the dressing room, I heard comments that didn't sit well with me. I went to the bathroom to cry.

“Nobody knew, but then I got the hat-trick and I felt a weight off my shoulders, I gave it my all.”