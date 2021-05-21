Jebbison signs Sheffield United contract following links to Man Utd, Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund

The teenager scored a goal against Everton to thrust him into the spotlight, but he's now committed his future to his current club

Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbison has signed his first professional contract with the club amid reported interest from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Jebbison recently scored the only goal in the Blades' 1-0 win over Everton, vaulting him into the spotlight and drawing interest from several of the world's biggest clubs, which also include Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and, coincidentally, Everton.

However, the Canadian-born England Under-18 forward, whose contract was announced alongside pro deals for team-mates Femi Seriki, Andre Brooks, Jordan Amissah and Oliver Arblaster, has committed his future to the Blades going forward.

Path to the Premier League

Jebbison, 17, originally signed with the club in July 2019, having impressed during a trial after moving to the UK in 2017.

He scored 13 times in 24 appearances for the club's youth teams while also joining Chorley for a short-term loan in 2020.

Jebbison made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace before then scoring against Everton, becoming the youngest ever player to score in his first Premier League start.

What's been said?

"The biggest thing is that you notice him when he’s on the pitch. His size, his athleticism and his work ethic makes you do that," Sheffield United interim boss Paul Heckingbottom said recently.

"He’s got a work ethic to stretch the game, he’s got a work ethic to try and get behind.

"And when the ball is coming into the box, he’s got a real desire to try and get on the end of it."

