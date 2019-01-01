Jean-Eudes Aholou: Saint-Etienne sign Monaco’s Ivorian midfielder on loan
Jean-Eudes Aholou has joined French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan from Monaco.
The 25-year-old midfielder signed for the Monegasques in the summer of 2018 and made 17 league appearances last season to help the Stade Louis II outfit avoid relegation.
Having reached a personal agreement with the Greens, the Ivory Coast international sealed his move to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit on Thursday.
📸✍️ pic.twitter.com/6d2UdO8Pdr— AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) August 1, 2019
Aholou started his professional career with French side Lille B in 2012 before teaming up with Orleans three years later.
The midfielder went on to join Strasbourg in 2017, where he made 50 league appearances, scoring two goals before signing for Monaco.
Aholou will link up with Gabon's Denis Bouanga, Senegal’s Assane Diousse and Algeria’s midfielder Ryad Boudebouz at Saint-Etienne