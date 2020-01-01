Jamshedpur's Owen Coyle 'disappointed' to drop points against East Bengal

The Jamshedpur manager was disappointed to not have won the match against East Bengal…

Jamshedpur were held to a goalless draw by a 10-man on Thursday and coach Owen Coyle felt that his team should have picked up the three points.

“We are disappointed not to have won the game. We certainly had some chances to get that first goal. It is another game unbeaten, it is fair to say we are disappointed not to win. On another day, we would have easily won the game,” said the Jamshedpur manager.

Coyle also suggested that while he credits East Bengal’s efforts to keep a clean sheet despite being a man down, it was his side who were clearly the more attacking team and had done enough to get a win.

“I feel like we should have won the game. They'll feel it is a valuable point, we feel it is two points dropped. We created all the chances. I don't think East Bengal had a chance in the game. They defended valiantly, credit for that but we certainly did enough to win the game.”

Nerijus Valskis, who has already scored five goals in the ISL this season, was isolated by the East Bengal backline but Coyle refused to believe that his side is too dependent on the Lithuanian forward for goals.

“We want everybody to score goals. It is like saying as Goa relying on (Igor) Angulo to score goals or relying on (Roy) Krishna to score goals. There were a lot of chances. We know (Nerijus) Valskis is a wonderful player and that’s why we brought him in.”

Jamshedpur too were down to 10 men for the final few minutes of the match after right-back Laldinliana Renthlei was sent off for a rough challenge on Jacques Maghoma.

The Irish manager was not impressed with the referee’s call and felt that it was a harsh decision on his part.

“The red card (to Jamshedpur) should have been avoided by the referee. It certainly wasn't two yellow cards,” said the former Wanderers manager.