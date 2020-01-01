Jamshedpur FC’s Jackichand Singh - 'Playing behind closed doors will take the pressure off'

The star Jamshedpur recruit chose to look at the positives of playing in a centralised venue without fans…

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on football across the world. The game was disrupted worldwide in March as most countries went into a lockdown.

It restarted in June in Europe and then in other parts of the world after biosecure measures were adopted by various leagues.

In , while the (ISL) ISL 2019-20 season got over by March, the had to be stopped midway and then was finally ended prematurely.

More teams

Indian football is all set to return with ISL 2020-21 season which is set to tentatively begin from November third week. Given the pandemic situation, the new season will be held at a centralised venue (Goa) with a bio-safety bubble in place in order to avoid travelling across states amidst the pandemic. The matches will also take place in behind closed doors.

Given the pandemic has impacted football and the ISL, ’s new recruit Jackichand Singh is only looking at the positives from the changed circumstances.

Singh suggested that the biggest advantage of playing in a centralised venue will be the lack of travelling which will reduce the fatigue.

“Yes it will be difficult but if you look at the positives then there will be less travelling and we will just stay in Goa and play all our matches. Yes, without any crowd it will be difficult but according to me, we will be under less pressure. Of course, we love our fans. But I think we have to look at the positives,” said the new Jamshedpur winger.

Just like his new boss Owen Coyle, Jacki too believes that the players should not be scared of the circumstances and exhibit mental strength in order to perform well.

“Of course things are difficult but it’s not just for us, it is for everywhere in the world. There will be an effect on us. The pandemic situation is much less in Goa compared to other cities in so that is a good thing. According to me, we should not be scared and there will not be any problem as per me. We have to be mentally strong to perform well.”

The India international winger, who scored five goals and provided three assists last season at , fondly remembered his time with the Gaurs and explained why the club enjoyed success in recent times.

“FC Goa is a very successful team. Most of the players played together for three seasons. I myself played for two years. The team composition did not change too often so they enjoyed success and were consistent. It was a great experience for me playing for FC Goa,” said the Manipuri star.