James suffers calf injury to add to Real Madrid fitness woes

have suffered another setback after it was confirmed James Rodriguez has suffered a calf injury.

The midfielder started his side's 1-1 draw with on Saturday and was taken off before the hour mark, being replaced by Vinicius Junior.

And the 28-year-old seemed to pick up an injury as Madrid revealed he had been sent for tests on Monday.

"After the tests carried out today on our player James Rodríguez by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right soleus," a statement read.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Madrid were already without the injured Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, while Marco Asensio has been ruled out for most of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

James had been expected to leave Madrid this summer until Asensio picked up his injury in pre-season.

The ex- star had been linked with a move to upon his return to the Spanish capital from a two-year loan spell at .

Saturday's clash was his first competitive appearance for the club since May 2017 and said afterwards that being in the Santiago Bernabeu again brought on a "unique feeling".

And the international earned praise from coach Zinedine Zidane for his performance despite the disappointing result.

“James played a good match, he left the pitch because he was a little hurt and we prefer to not take risk,” Zidane told reporters. “But he did a good job, especially in the first half.”