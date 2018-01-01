James: I'm only thinking about Bayern Munich

The Colombian reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid but refused to speculate about his future

James Rodriguez insisted he is only thinking about Bayern Munich as the star midfielder denied reports of a rift with head coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern are in no rush to use their option to buy James, who is in the second and final season of his two-year loan deal from Real Madrid, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

James reportedly wants to return to Champions League holders Madrid but the Colombia international refused to speculate about his future.

"My present is with Bayern Munich, I have a contract with them until June," James said.

"I'm fine there, I'm calm. In June we will see what happens but right now I am only thinking about Bayern.

"Bayern have a healthy squad that are good [together], and there is no issue at all with Kovac."

James had scored three goals and provided two assists from 11 appearances this season – seven as a starter - before a partial lateral collateral ligament tear sustained last month kept him out of action.

However, the former Monaco and Porto man is close to a recovery and looks set to be back to full fitness for the second half of the season.

"I'm recovering well and I'm really looking forward to start the year," James added.

Bayern will need the attacking midfielder firing on all cylinders as they look to topple Borussia Dortmund's title charge.

A poor start to the Bundesliga season has left the reigning champions trailing their rivals by six points, with Bayern dropping points in half of their first 12 league games.

Additionally, the German giants have been handed a tricky-looking tie with Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League despite topping their group and will likely need a fully-fit squad to cope.

They visit 5th-placed Eintracht Frankfurt next in the Bundesliga as they look to keep pressure on Dortmund, who saw their 15-game unbeaten league run ended with a disappointing 2-1 loss away at newly-promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf.