Iwobi & Elneny praise 'top performance' as Arsenal reach Europa League final

The Gunners answered critics with a towering performance to set up a final showdown with Chelsea in Baku

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny have lauded ’s performance after their 4-2 triumph over on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick powered the Gunners into the final after a 7-3 aggregate win.

And the and internationals – who were unused substitutes, praised their team for delivering despite conceding first at the Mestalla Stadium.

🔝 Onto the final 🔥 Big win here and its an amazing feeling ✊🏼 We go to Baku, Gunners! 🔴 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/u4AUrn4aRD — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 9, 2019

Top Performance From The Boys Tonight🔥. Final Push #LetsGo 🔴⚪️ #UEL — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 9, 2019

Iwobi has played 10 times for Unai Emery’s men in the competition with a goal to his credit, with Elneny getting 460 minutes of action in seven appearances with an assist and 91% passing accuracy.

🗓 May 29, 2019

📍 Olympic Stadium, Baku

🆚



They face arch-rivals, Chelsea in the final on May 29 at the Olympic Stadium, Baku.