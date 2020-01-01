IWL 2020: Gokulam Kerala, KRYPSHA into the final

Gokulam Kerala will take on KRYPHSA in the final of the 2020 Indian Women's League...

The 2020 Indian Women's League final will see a face-off between and KRYPHSA.

Two one-sided semi-finals on Monday saw the two finalists emerge as clear winners. Gokulam beat defending champions Sethu FC 3-0 and KRYPHSA defeated Kenkre FC 3-1 to progress to the final which will be held on February 14 at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

In the first semi-final, Ratanbala Devi scored a first-half brace to help her team mount a two-goal cushion but a goal by Kanchan Chanu before the break made for an interesting second-half. After a period of good pressure, Roja Devi scored the all-important goal after the hour-mark to secure a win for KRYPHSA.

In the second semi-final, Nepalese striker Sabitra Bhandari continued her brilliant form in front of goal and netted a brace after an opening goal by Manisha to take Gokulam into the final.