IWL 2020 Final: Gokulam Kerala pip KRYPHSA to the title

The Malabarians come on top in a five-goal thriller of a final in Bengaluru...

have clinched the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2020 championship with a 3-2 win over Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, on Friday.

The southern side took the early lead through Prameshwori Devi (2'), Kamala Devi (25') before Dangmei Grace (34') pulled one back for his side before half-time.

The Manipuri outfit were kept in the game by a fine save by M. Linthoingambi Devi in the 69th minute that gave them the momentum to score the equaliser with Ratanbala Devi (73') finding the back of the net. However, Sabitra Bhandari (87') was at hand to score the winner for Gokulam.

More teams

Coming into the final, KRYPHSA had picked six wins out of six matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding only only against Kenkre FC in their penultimate encounter. Whereas Gokulam amassed 31 goals after getting past defending champions Sethu FC to make it to the summit clash.