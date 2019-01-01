‘I’ve never dived and hopefully I’ll never have to’ – Spurs striker Kane refutes simulation accusations

The Tottenham and England frontman has seen a couple of tumbles in the box thrust him under the microscope, but he claims to have done nothing wrong

striker Harry Kane is adamant that he has never dived, with the international claiming his conscience is clear after taking a couple of tumbles over recent weeks.

The Spurs star has faced accusations of simulation in the Premier League of late.

He felt he should have had a penalty after tangling with Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles, before hitting the deck again during a north London derby date with Arsenal.

Kane insists he did nothing wrong on both occasions, with there enough contact for him to give the match officials a decision to make.

Asked he has ever taken a dive, the 26-year-old told reporters: “Never and, hopefully, I don't have to.

“I said after the game it's a 50/50 one, similar to the one we got given against us at Wembley the year before. It happens in football.

“I am someone who uses his body well, which as a striker you have to do at every level. On the half-way line, it's a free-kick every day of the week. In the penalty box, you don't always get it.

“People's opinions are their opinions. I wasn't concentrating on that sort of stuff. For me, it's about doing my best on the pitch and the most important thing is about winning games.”

Kane can call upon the support of club and international colleague Danny Rose when it comes to his actions in the penalty area, with the Spurs left-back considering a prolific frontman to be a model professional.

He said: “I have not seen the debate about Harry diving.

“But he is not one to pay attention to that stuff and people should focus on his goal record, what he offers to any team across the world and we should relish watching him.

“His record for club and country is no coincidence. It is typical Harry just to respond in the way that he did by scoring a hat-trick [in England’s 4-0 qualifying win over Bulgaria].

“He does not drink, he does not go out. He does extra every day and works on his left foot and right foot. And when things are not going right at our club, he is the first one to say what we need to do in the changing room.

“He is literally the first player in and one of the last out, and is a great privilege to play with him.”

Kane has been booked for simulation in the past, but not since Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat to back in 2018.