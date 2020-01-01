'It's up to Barcelona & Dembele' - Koeman responds amid Man Utd links
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has issued a response to the rumours linking Ousmane Dembele with a move to Manchester United.
United are reportedly in talks to sign Dembele on a season-long loan, and hope to finalise a deal before the transfer window slams shut on October 5.
Koeman addressed the speculation over the Frenchman's future at a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters: "The first thing to say is that it is up to the club and to the player.
"But he is with us and as we've seen in recent weeks I am counting on him....he has to wait to play but he is training well, getting fitter.
"I want to say that I am counting on him."
