It's not possible for Liverpool to equal Arsenal's unbeaten record - Klopp

The German boss doesn't think that the Reds will end up equalling a mark Arsenal achieved in 2004, despite their recent dominance in the top flight

It's not possible for to equal 's 49-game unbeaten record in the Premier League, according to Jurgen Klopp, who acknowledges that such a feat is a "massive deal".

The Reds are currently on course to win their first league title in 30 years, after a blistering start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp has seen his side win 17 of their first 18 fixtures to move 13 points clear of their rivals at the top of the table, with reigning champions lying a point further back in third.

A 4-0 win over second-place Leicester at the King Power Stadium saw Liverpool tighten their grip on first, while also extending their unbeaten run to 35 matches.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could not only win the Premier League crown, but also finish the season unbeaten and move above Arsenal's 2003-04 invincibles in English football's record books.

However, ahead of a home fixture against on Sunday, Klopp has tried to temper expectations, insisting that he is more "concerned about all things in the game" than numbers at the moment.

When asked if Arsenal's run of 49 matches without a loss is a 'big deal' at a press conference on Friday, Klopp responded: “It is a massive deal. I'm a while in this business, and if you'd ask me if this was possible... I don't think so.

"I think at Dortmund we had 28 games, and that felt absolutely exceptional, but only in the review. When you're in the situation it's different.

"I've been asked if I see a swagger in the boys when they step on the pitch, but unfortunately, I can't see anything like this because I am completely concerned about all things in the game.

"I'm a very optimistic person but not before a football game. I know we can win it but I've never thought in my life that we probably will win it. That makes life really uncomfortable sometimes.

"These numbers, I forget them now. If you tell me next time then I'll be surprised the number is that high."

After their latest Premier League outing, the Reds will prepare for 's arrival at Anfield on January 2, three days before an third-round tie against local rivals .

Klopp went on to reveal how Liverpool have been able to maintain their high-performance levels this year, before calling on supporters to help them get through the rest of their festive schedule.

"I am blessed. I have a very smart team," he added. "I don't mention it constantly, it's not that I have to tell them to stay focused. They are. We have so many good characters in the team, and they tell each other how to do it.

"There's nobody who is flying (with feet not on the ground), not a little bit. Even two years ago, we were like this, but we didn't have the same points tally. A few things have come together – the quality and the experience we have made together.

"That we have worked together a long time helps, obviously. A lot of things are settled. That's all good. Now we play three games in a row at home, one in the cup. And I can tell already that we need massive help from the crowd, massive.

"Because the period is so intense and we need to use each source we can use for these games. Hopefully, our people are rested enough to be at their absolute best because that's exactly what we need."