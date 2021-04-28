'It's not by sleeping on the floor' - Fans applaud 'world class' Guardiola after Manchester City win over PSG
Football enthusiasts took to social media to salute Pep Guardiola for his tactics after Manchester City sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
Marquinhos' 15th-minute opener was not enough for the hosts as City turned the first-leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-final encounter around with second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.
After winning the League Cup on Sunday, the victory at Parc des Princes boosted City's chances of qualifying for their maiden Champions League final.
Editors' Picks
- PSG implode as Man City pressure leaves Neymar & Mbappe with a mountain to climb
- Daniel Ek, Stan Kroenke and the £1.8 billion battle for control of Arsenal
- USMNT standard-bearer Pulisic making it impossible for Chelsea boss Tuchel to drop him
- Benzema denies Chelsea to remind Perez of Real Madrid's proud Champions League pedigree
However, Guardiola’s tactical prowess has got fans talking on social media after securing a crucial win without a striker in his team.
De Bruyne and Mahrez’s goals came through set-pieces and even a PSG player lying on the floor could not stop the Algeria star’s free-kick in the 71st minute.