'It's no fun to read that you suck' - Berbatov understands Lukaku's decision to leave Man Utd

The former Red Devils striker thinks the Belgian received unfair criticism over the last two seasons and can see why he decided to move to Inter

Dimitar Berbatov insists he understands why Romelu Lukaku left , suggesting that unfair criticism from the media ultimately prompted him to decide he needed to change clubs.

The international finally completed a protracted move to on deadline day in , with United receiving €80 million (£74m/$90m) for a player who had fallen down the pecking order since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as manager.

Still, Lukaku managed to score 42 goals in 96 games in all competitions for the Red Devils and Berbatov, who played under Sir Alex Ferguson for three seasons from 2008 to 2012, understands why he wanted to move on.

He told Betfair: "I was sorry to see Lukaku leave but I understand why he wanted a move. He's been unfairly criticised by the media and fans.

"We're all human beings and it's no fun to finish a match and read on social media or the in the press that you suck. You try your best in training and on the pitch but, in the end, if it isn't working out, you say: 'Ok, I'll try somewhere else.'

"Lukaku only played two seasons at United. My best season at the club was my third when I won the Golden Boot in the title winning side of 2010-11. Sadly, Lukaku won't get that chance."

Berbatov won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford and having seen the Red Devils' struggles since Ferguson's retirement, the Bulgarian has urged them to secure a top-four finish.

He added: "United need to have a big season in 2019-20. When I was playing, it was a bad season if we didn't win the title. Even mentioning fourth place for United is an insult.

"If you'd talked about fourth to me and my team-mates, we would have said: 'Why the f*ck are you talking about top four? We want to be the top one.

"But City and are so good. I expect City to finish first, followed by Liverpool, again. If Spurs can finish third and win a cup it will be another season of progress for them under Mauricio Pochettino.

" and will push hard for fourth place but I'm backing United to take it. They cannot afford another season outside of the places."

United were active in the summer transfer window, bringing in three players including Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

And Berbatov thinks former centre-back Maguire will make a difference at the back. He said: "A big transfer fee brings pressure. I know that from when I made my move from to United.

"Fans will expect Maguire to transform United's defence immediately. That's unfair on the player but Maguire is a great signing.

"He will bring football intelligence, calm, interceptions, the ability to bring the ball out, feed the midfield and even the attack. An ability to read the game is so important and Maguire is excellent at that."