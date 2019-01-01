'It's been a tough two years' - Lloyd unsure of USWNT future after playing substitute role in World Cup win

The 36-year-old started just one game as her side won the championship for a second consecutive time

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd indicated her time with the national team could be coming to an end after her side lifted the World Cup on Sunday.

The USWNT won their second straight World Cup title with a 2-0 win over the in , but Lloyd played a much different role than she did in her team’s last title.

After scoring a hat trick in the 2015 final against , Lloyd came on in the 87th minute of Sunday’s game against the Dutch, continuing her role as a late-game substitute for the USWNT.

The 36-year-old has not been shy about her displeasure at coming off the bench, as she has continued to insist that she’s more than capable of playing a bigger role.

But at the 2019 World Cup, Lloyd made just one start, making the lineup in a heavily rotated squad against in the team’s second group-stage game.

Lloyd scored two goals in that game, underlining the ability she still has as her career reaches its twilight phase.

Although Lloyd was pleased to get a second straight World Cup title, she could not hide her frustration that she was unable to play a bigger role.

“It’s been a really tough couple years for me,” Lloyd said. “I’ve been open and honest about it.

“First and foremost I’m really proud of this team and proud to be on this roster of 23 players to win another World Cup.”

When asked if she wanted to continue on with the national team, Lloyd paused and considered her answer before responding.

“Like I said, it’s been a really tough couple of years,” Lloyd said. “It’s not based on my ability and for whatever reasons, coaches made the decision. I tried to put up a good case.

“I’m going to go home and let the emotions die down a little bit, speak to my husband and we’ll go from there.”

Lloyd is a two-time FIFA Player of the Year, winning the award in 2015 and 2016. She has now also won two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals in an illustrious career.