Several groups planning to attend the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy were unable to get to their seats after a pre-game security breach

Several fans that purchased tickets to attend the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy have been unable to reach their seats after ticketless supporters stormed Wembley Stadium in the hours leading up to kick-off.

Ahead of England's biggest match since the 1966 World Cup final, ticketless fans broke through security around Wembley in an attempt to get into the stadium.

And it appears that several succeeded, with several ticket-holding fans in the ground complaining that they have been unable to access their seats due to the presence of those that broke in.

What was said?

Unfortunately, it does seem quite a few have succeeded in getting into Wembley without a ticket. There have been scuffles with some fans fighting to get the seat that they've been allocated. Volunteers being forced to act as stewards because they're overwhelmed. #Euro2020 #Eng — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 11, 2021

Steady flow of ticketless fans were still rushing into stands when the opener was scored. Aisles so full, stairs blocked and the disabled area in front of the press box is packed. Paying supporters pleading with helpless stewards to get them out. Kids scared, seats stolen. Unsafe — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 11, 2021

They look devastated. Trying to reason with a steward but not sure what can be done now. It's a mess there. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) July 11, 2021

Nobody stormed the gates. pic.twitter.com/TzfnP8ICsx — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) July 11, 2021

England fans in the stadium telling me a lot have people have got in without tickets and trying to occupy seats. The official note earlier was that hasn't happened but many fans disputing it. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 11, 2021

fire marshals and health safety officials have called for stewards to help clear the congested areas but it seems as though there aren't enough stewards to do this. UEFA very lucky that 90,000 tickets were not actually sold. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021

Wembley's response

For their part, both Wembley and the local police denied that fans without tickets were able to get into the venue.

"There were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium," a Wembley spokesperson said.

The Met Police added, in response to reports prior to kick-off that fans had got into the stadium: "We supported the security teams at Wembley Stadium a short time ago with this incident.

"Wembley security officials have confirmed there was no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium."

However, Wembley went on to release a second statement as a stadium spokesperson said: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.

"We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."

The incidents came after a large number of England supporters, many of whom did not have tickets to the game, gathered at Trafalgar Square in the hours leading up to the game.

Police said they were "engaging with the crowd and telling them to disperse" in the run-up to the game.

