Roberto Mancini says he is optimistic about Italy's chances of qualifying for the World Cup despite the club form of some of his side's players.

The Azzurri are two games away from booking a place in the tournament in Qatar this year.

The Euro 2020 winners will meet North Macedonia on March 24, with the winner going on to meet either Portugal or Turkey in the final qualifying clash.

What has been said?

The condition of the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Nicolo Barella, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Donnarrumma have caused some concern ahead of the crucial clashes.

“I am not worried," Mancini said to reporters when asked about his players' form.

"In the national team [Insigne and Barella] have always done well. It is clear that during the season there are times when you are not at 100 per cent.

“Chiellini is feeling quite well and it’s good that he played a little [recently after injury].

"He probably won’t play two games, but we’ll talk and decide together. He knows his condition and he will tell me if he can play two games in five days."

Asked if Donnarumma's performances at Paris Saint-Germain worry him, Mancini said: “Absolutely not, it’s better to have him with us than against.

“I am optimistic because I have players who won Euro 2020 starting from nothing when nobody believed in us.

"We must think about what we did to have more self-confidence, the team is solid and with quality."

Mancini targets World Cup success

The Italy manager is hoping to win a second major tournament in a row.

The country beat England on penalties to win the Euro 2020 final and the coach says his side are determined to claim another trophy this year.

"Our goal is to win the World Cup, to do it we have to start by winning these two games," he said.

"We want to go to the World Cup to win it."

