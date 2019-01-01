'It will give confidence' - Rotherham United's Ajayi makes relegation claim after POTM award

The 25-year-old was recognised as the best player in the Championship on Friday with his club still battling against relegation

Semi Ajayi is hoping that his recognition as the Championship Player of the Month for March will give United confidence to beat the drop.

The Nigeria international was honoured as the most outstanding player in the second-tier league on Friday after maintaining an impressive run of five goals in five matches last month.

Despite the 25-year-old's fine form, the Millers find themselves in the drop zone after garnering 39 points from 41 matches so far.

With five matches left to play for this season, Ajayi wants the individual prize to boost the team’s morale as the relegation battle heats up.

“It is a massive honour, and it is something I am really pleased to receive. I have to say though that the award is a team effort, I wouldn't be in the position to collect the award without my teammates," Ajayi told EFL website.

“During the month we performed well in a number of games, picking up some vital points. It was a good all-round team effort. I am also hugely grateful to the staff, who have been brilliant.

"It was a good month, and to be given the award ahead of some very stiff opposition is even more pleasing.

“The season is coming to a close now, but from a team perspective we are still fighting hard to keep this club in the Championship, and from a personal point of view this will also give me confidence going into the remaining games this season.”

Rotherham United, currently placed 22nd in the log, will be hoping to bounce back from Wednesday’s defeat to when they visit on Saturday.