'It wasn't that I was invited' - USMNT star Dest explains visit to Germany amid Bayern Munich rumors

The Ajax full-back has been linked with the Bundesliga giants, but he played down those links while explaining a recent trip

Sergino Dest has explained his recent visit to the Allianz Arena amid rumors that the U.S. men's national team defender could head to .

Dest was pictured in the crowd during Bayern's eventual 4-3 win over in February as the German giants sealed advancement in the DFB-Pokal.

The appearance fueled rumors linking the full-back to the side, with reports out of the in February stating that Bayern had attempted to buy the defender from last summer.

The move never came to fruition, but Dest's appearance only added fuel to the fire when it comes to furthering links between the player and club.

But he says that you shouldn't read too much into it, as the visit to Munich was more personal than professional as he simply wanted a closer look at the club.

“I was there mainly because I have family there,” Dest told Ajax Life. “I thought if Bayern is really going to get interested, I want to know a bit about how the club works. So I thought it would be nice to check it out.

"But it wasn’t that I was invited by Bayern, as suggested. There was nothing else behind it.”

Dest has taken a major leap with Ajax this season, having fully joined the club's senior group this season.

The 19-year-old has made 20 Eredivisie appearances for the club this season, while also making eight appearances in Europe in both the and .

Ajax currently sit top of the league with 56 points, level with AZ Alkmaar but ahead on goal difference.

The league, like virtually every other league, is currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak with matches postponed until April 6 and likely beyond.

Dest's success with the Dutch club fuelled talk regarding his international future, with the Netherlands pushing to bring in the teenage defender last fall.

But the full-back ended that talk in October, committing his future to the U.S. before being cap-tied in the Nations League.

In total, Dest has made three appearances for the while also being named U.S. Soccer Young Male Athlete of the Year in 2019.