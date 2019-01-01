'It was not easy' - Tuchel backs Neymar to accept boos from PSG fans

The manager praised the Brazilian's response after he was given a hostile reception from the home support on Saturday

coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar had to accept the boos from fans after he marked his return with a spectacular winner against .

Playing his first game of the season for PSG, Neymar produced a moment of magic in additional time, s coring an acrobatic goal to lift PSG to a 1-0 win on Saturday .

But the star was targeted by his own fans, booed after an off-season transfer saga during which he reportedly pushed for a return to .

Tuchel said the 27-year-old needed to accept being booed by supporters, but he praised Neymar's response.

"It was not easy because he is a sensitive guy, but he did well," he told a news conference.

"That's the life, it's not easy for the fans too during the transfer market. That's why we have to accept their behaviour. I don't want to judge their behaviour, it's like that. It was not easy.

"He can play better, with more dribbling and more runs. He needs several games in order to find the right rhythm and his physical abilities to make our game faster with his sprints.

"He has the quality to decide the destiny of a game. I am happy he showed that in the last minute."

To Neymar's credit, he did seem to accept his fate with the supporters following the match.

The Brazilian did not place the blame on the fans and promised that his focus from here on would be with PSG, while also claiming that he would "be playing each match as if we were away from home" , an acknowledgement that he does not expect the treatment to change any time soon.

While the Neymar drama between Neymar and the fans doesn't seem like it's leaving any time soon, PSG supporters can at least be happy with their position in the table.

The hold a two-point lead atop after claiming their fourth victory in five league games on Saturday

They are back in action on Wednesday when they face – another club linked with a summer move for Neymar – in the .

PSG will return to league action next Sunday when they go on the road to face .