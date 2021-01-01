'It was not a football match' - Zidane fumes over decision to allow Real Madrid game at Osasuna to go ahead

The Liga champions were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw in difficult conditions in Pamplona

Zinedine Zidane has hit out at the decision to allow ’s match at Osasuna to go ahead.

has been battered by Storm Filomena, with large swathes of the country blanketed in snow. 's match against was postponed earlier on Saturday.

Madrid were forced to travel to Pamplona ahead of the game, despite their plane being stuck on the tarmac for over three hours as they awaited clearance to take off.

Pamplona was hit hard by snow on Saturday and the pitch at El Sadar was extremely tough for both sides to perform on.

It was little surprise, then, that the game ended in a goalless draw.

Following the game, Zidane cut a frustrated figure in his press conference - and was clearly unhappy about the events of recent days.

“We did what we could do on the field but it was not a football match,” Zidane said. “The conditions were very difficult.”

With Madrid also being battered by snow, the Real squad have no chance of getting home on Saturday - and will remain at their hotel in Pamplona. It could be some time before they are able to travel, much to Zidane’s chagrin.

“Everything that has happened these two days has been very complicated,” he said. “We do not know when we can return.”

Pressed further on his feelings about the game, Zidane was unequivocal in his thinking.

“Yes, clearly the match against Osasuna should have been postponed,” Zidane said. “That is clear.

“The conditions to play football were not met, which in the end is what everyone wants. As much for us as our opponents.”

Zidane was asked for comment on the Spanish FA, who pushed for as many games to take place this weekend as possible.

“I'm not going to get into these things,” he said. “We have done what they have told us, we have played and that's it.

“We have to think about recovering even if we don't know if we are going to go to Madrid tomorrow, if we are going to return on Monday. And on Wednesday we have another game."

Real have a quick turnaround as they travel to Alcoyano to take on the minnows in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday.