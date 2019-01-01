'It was a weird situation but I hope I'm ready' - Adrian keen to return to Liverpool line-up after bizarre injury

The Spanish shot-stopper is eyeing a swift return to action despite picking up an injury after the UEFA Super Cup final thanks to an overzealous fan

goalkeeper Adrian hopes to retain his place between the sticks for a trip to on Saturday, after shaking off a "weird" injury sustained in Istanbul.

The Reds beat on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday to secure their second trophy of 2019, following a tense contest which finished 2-2 after extra time.

During the post-match celebrations, a supporter appeared to tackle Adrian to the ground, with Jurgen Klopp confirming on Friday that the Spaniard suffered an injury as a result .

The Spaniard arrived at Anfield on a free transfer this summer and has quickly found himself in the spotlight on Merseyside, filling in for number one 'keeper Alisson while he recovers from a calf injury.

The Brazilian was forced to withdraw in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Norwich on the opening day of the new Premier League season, which allowed Adrian to step in and make his debut.

The 32-year-old played well against the Canaries and Chelsea, but Klopp has revealed he is a doubt for the clash with Southampton this weekend.

Adrian still hopes he can make the German manager's starting XI, however, as he told Liverpool's official website : "Today I feel much better.

"It was a strange, weird situation because we were celebrating between us and one guy jumped from the crowd and started running.

"I think he slipped in front of us and also the security with him and made me a tackle from the side. It was a bit of a strange situation but I feel much better today and I hope [I'm] ready for tomorrow.

"I feel mentally ready and I also hope today with the treatment of the ankle it's going to be much better.

"But I'm very optimistic to start playing tomorrow again."

One man who definitely won't be available at St Mary's is Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, who strained a hip muscle prior to Liverpool's European encounter with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is yet to feature for the Reds this term and Klopp has admitted that he is not sure when a prized asset will return to full fitness .

The Liverpool boss has also voiced his concerns over the team's hectic schedule at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with Saturday's game marking their third fixture in the last eight days.

Klopp told a press conference on Friday: "Was it right that we played on Friday and Chelsea on Sunday? No. That's the situation, we cannot change these things."