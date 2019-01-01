‘It is surprising’ – Achraf Hakimi weighs in on Isco, Marcelo situations at Real Madrid

The 20-year-old is concerned by the duo who have found playing time restricted in Santiago Solari’s team in recent weeks

Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi is surprised by the situations Isco and Marcelo are facing at the club this season.

Hakimi left the Santiago Bernabeu in July for a two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund to continue his development after playing nine LaLiga games in the entire 2017-18 campaign.

Despite his departure from Madrid, the Morocco international feels two stars deserve better than what they are going through at the club at the moment.

Isco has been limited to a substitute role in the Spanish top-flight this campaign, making just five starts so far in his 14 league appearances.

“It is surprising to see a great player on the bench, but it is the decision made by the manager and he believes it is the best for the team,” Hakimi told Marca.

“I believe that, if he thinks that Isco does not have to play at this moment, it is because he does not deserve it. But it seems to me that Isco a great player and I would always put him in my team.”

Marcelo has not started a game for the Los Blancos since their 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad on January 6 with manager Santiago Solari warning him to accept competition for his spot.

“I'm never going to criticise Marcelo. Not by a long shot and the criticisms towards him seem a little unfair. I don't believe he deserves them because he is a legend, he's an icon of Real Madrid," he continued.

“Full-backs who go forward a lot are always criticised, that we do not pay attention to the defensive side but I think that we do.

"When you're attacking, you cannot do everything at once, but I think Marcelo gives a lot. He helps Madrid a lot in attack and he does not deserve those criticisms.”

Hakimi's move to Germany seems to be paying off with the Moroccan defender yet to lose a game in the German top-flight this season, guiding Dortmund to 12 wins and a draw in his 13 league appearances.

He was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for September and November and he is now hoping to improve on his defensive qualities having produced six assists and a goal across all competitions already.

“The German league is a little more tactical and the coach also likes to work on the defensive side,” he added.

“I'm improving a lot with them, I'm working hard with him on the defensive part, defending more, my positioning, knowing that in attack I have the qualities to go forward.”