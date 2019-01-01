'It hasn't been won already'- Klopp dismisses Guardiola 'joke' that Liverpool have Premier League title wrapped up

The Reds boss made clear his side wouldn't sacrifice a point to chase three if the situation arose in Sunday's game at Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp says he didn’t take much notice of Pep Guardiola’s tongue-in-cheek congratulations after he joked last week that Liverpool had already won the Premier League title.

’s 3-2 defeat at Norwich allowed the Reds to open up a five-point gap at the top of the table, leading Guardiola to declare: “Congratulations , you are the champions!”

His side bounced back from that defeat with a win at Shakhtar and Saturday’s 8-0 evisceration of – so Klopp doesn’t think the title is wrapped up just yet.

“It hasn’t been won already,” he said. “Pep knows that – and that is why I understand, 100 per cent, why he made a joke about it.

“There is not team in the league who I think will go down with hardly any points. You’ve got Watford who were at the bottom with two points but, performance-wise, they could already have had five, six or seven points.

“ are also struggling a bit – but will end up going back up – so we have already seen that the league is different this season.

“I think that’s why Pep responded like he did with a joke because nothing has happened so far.

“We’ve had just five games and so many things can still happen. You simply cannot think that far ahead.

“We have enough to do just thinking about the next game, then the next game and the next game.”

The next game for Liverpool sees them travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face in the pick of the weekend’s fixtures.

Liverpool beat the Blues on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup earlier in the season, after recording a 2-0 win and a 1-1 draw in the league last year.

While the draw came early in the season, it eventually proved symptomatic of the problem which saw the title slip away as they were held to a point by , Leicester and West Ham among others.

But Klopp doesn’t want his team to go out all guns blazing for the win at Chelsea, with Frank Lampard’s side on good goalscoring form this season.

“We know that one more win would have been enough last season,” he pondered. “But we also know that sometimes when you try to win, you can end up losing.

“You have to make sure you stay in the game. You cannot always go for the result, because the league is so strong that if you open up in the last 20 minutes then you give the other team a chance to win.

“So you have to be solid and you have to be sensible.”