'It doesn’t get much better than beating Everton at Wembley!' - Carragher on 2012 FA Cup semi-final

The Scouse nation descended on London on this day in 2012 with former defender Carragher now admitting he feared for Liverpool's chances on the day

As occasions go, it doesn’t get much bigger.

A knockout tie, winner-takes-all, Red against Blue. The home of English football packed with 87,000 fans. Thousands more making the journey south, hoping for a weekend to remember. London given a Merseyside makeover.

The Scouse invasion. Just like the 80s.

Time flies. It is eight years since and met in the semi-final. Eight years since Sylvain Distin’s back pass and Andy Carroll’s winner. Since Nikica Jelavic and Luis Suarez and Brad Jones and Magaye Gueye; Kenny Dalglish’s smile and David Moyes’ pain. Red delight and Blue despair.

Jamie Carragher remembers it well. "It was like a cup final to me," the former Reds defender tells Goal . “It might not be what our fans want to hear, but it wasn’t just about getting to the final ourselves, it was about stopping as well.

“I’ll never forget the final whistle of that game, it was just sheer relief.”

Everton, despite a 3-0 defeat at Anfield in the league a month earlier, had arrived at Wembley with confidence. They were above Liverpool in the table, and with Jelavic in free-scoring form since his January arrival from , Moyes' side felt they were finally in a position to land a killer blow on their neighbours.

“It was probably the only time I was ever properly nervous going into a derby,” Carragher recalls. "That was probably the best Everton side I played against.

“I remember travelling down to London on the Friday before the game, and the place was just crawling with Evertonians. Every pub we went past, they were there outside with the blue flags and the banners.

“I remember thinking to myself ‘these fancy it this time’. It made me nervous, to be honest. I was scared to lose this game.”

Jay Spearing, who started in midfield for Liverpool, agrees.

“The build up to any derby is special,” he says. “But this was 10 times bigger.

“My family and friends is probably a 60-40 split, Red and Blue. And the Blues were messaging me all week; ‘I hope you play well and we smash you!’ They fancied it, definitely.”

Liverpool’s preparations were far from ideal. They had won only two of eight games in the league since lifting the League Cup at the end of February, and arrived at Wembley without both their first and second-choice goalkeeper.

Pepe Reina had been sent off in a defeat up at Newcastle, while understudy Alexander Doni, remarkably, was dismissed in a madcap victory at Blackburn a few days before the semi final.

It meant Brad Jones, an unheralded Australian signed from during Roy Hodgson’s ill-fated spell at Anfield, was pressed into action for his first and only start of the campaign.

“Brad was a nice lad, really laid-back,” Carragher says. “But he was always third choice, so it’s easy to be that isn't it?

“Suddenly he was having to start at Wembley, and you could see that the pressure was on him. He wasn't used to that."

Carragher believes Everton’s confidence heading into the game stemmed, at least in part, from Jones’ presence.

“It basically made them favourites,” he says. “It gave them belief, particularly among their supporters.”

Spearing is a little kinder. “Brad had a good attitude and mentality,” he says. “He was always ultra professional in training. He never cut corners, so when he was called upon in an emergency, you knew he’d be ready.”

Carragher had worried for his place in the starting line-up for the semi-final. He sat out the win at Ewood Park on the Tuesday, with Martin Skrtel and Daniel Agger preferred at centre-back, but on Saturday morning Dalglish delivered the news he was waiting for.

He was in.

“I think Kenny only picked me because it was Everton,” he says now. “I think he wanted to get me into the team somehow, so he moved Agger to left back.”

It was the first time Carragher had started a game at Wembley for Liverpool, and Spearing too would get the nod, starting alongside Steven Gerrard in midfield.

“We did some shape work on the Thursday and I was in the team,” he remembers. “Then on the Friday at the team hotel, Kenny pulled me in the corridor and told me to be ready because I was starting. I ran back to my room and rang my dad. You've got the all-time legend of Liverpool telling you he trusts you, and then the other all-time legend starting next to you, it's too good to be true!”

After an immaculately observed minutes' silence to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, it was Spearing who had Liverpool’s best chance of the opening exchanges, sweeping over the bar from Carroll’s lay-off.

“I must have had a nosebleed!” he laughs. “A mate of mine sent me the highlights a few weeks ago actually, and when I watched it back I thought ‘you idiot!’ I had to hit the target.”

Carragher, meanwhile, would find himself involved in the only goal of the half, a mix-up with Agger allowing Jelavic to fire Everton in front.

At the break, Liverpool had it all to do.

“We were so bad in that first half,” Carragher says. “I remember feeling like there was no belief in the dressing room.

“I was obviously doing my usual, and Kenny had a few words, but we had a lot of lads who hadn’t experienced these things before. They were a bit like rabbits in the headlights.

“I was saying ‘it’s Everton! If we score one, these will go like they always do’. Normally when you’re saying that, you feel like you’re affecting people. This time, I wasn’t sure if the message was getting through. Everyone looked scared.”

Liverpool, though, started the second half strongly.

“The big thing in that game was Stewart Downing going to the right,” says Carragher. “He had Leighton Baines on toast in that second half.

“I always believed Downing was one of those left-footed players who was better off the right. He could cross with his right foot, he could go both ways. When he was on the left, he was not as effective for me. He made a big difference against Baines.”

Everton held firm initially. Carroll missed a sitter from a Downing cross, but Moyes’ side reached the hour mark unscathed.

Then came Distin’s error.

Attempting a back pass on his right foot, the experienced Frenchman left it well short, allowing Suarez to run clear and beat Tim Howard for 1-1. In an instant, the whole scene shifted.

“It was obviously a big mistake but I still think we’d have won the game without it,” insists Carragher. “I always felt with Everton that they’d start to panic.

“It was a psychological thing they had with Liverpool, they almost expected something bad to happen. Even before we equalised, things were starting to happen. They invited us on.”

Spearing agrees.

“We were attacking our fans, and you know what they are like; they suck it in don’t they?” he says. “I knew that with the players we had, we would get chances.”

Distin’s aberration killed Everton. "I could use 50,000 excuses," he would later say. "But I know that I cost my team-mates, the fans and my family a place in the final and that is my point of view."

Everton, shellshocked, could muster no response.

“They had nobody on the bench,” says Carragher. “They were a good team, but they didn’t have someone that could come on and change the game.”

Instead it was a Liverpool substitute, Craig Bellamy, who provided the telling moment, winning and then delivering the free-kick from which Carroll headed the winner, three minutes from time.

“That feeling was the one you’d bottle if you could,” says Spearing. “I don't think I've ever run so fast. As we all ran to the corner to celebrate, when you could see all those red shirts jumping up and down, that was one of my best ever moments."

Carroll had been Liverpool's record signing when joining from Newcastle 15 months earlier, but generally failed to live up to his £35million ($43.5m) price-tag. That winner was one of only 11 goals he scored in his Reds career.

“I always liked Andy," Spearing says. "He was a good lad and a better footballer than he was given credit for.

"He probably didn’t show everyone what he could do on a consistent basis at Liverpool, but he left some good memories didn’t he?”

Carragher’s reaction to the winner had been more reserved than Spearing's. “Do not concede now!” he had immediately told Agger and Skrtel. He remembers fuming at Maxi Rodriguez for missing a gilt-edged chance to seal the game moments later.

“I was so angry!” he laughs. “We would have been able to enjoy the last couple of minutes if he’d put that away.”

Instead, it was left to Jones to calm the nerves. “He came and caught a long free-kick in stoppage time,” says Carragher. “It was pretty much all he had to do in the second half. I just said to him ‘thank you!’ as he fell on it. We knew we’d done it then.”

At the final whistle Carragher fell to the floor. “I was almost crying when I hugged Kenny. “It was just sheer relief.”

Spearing remembers Liverpool’s team coach pulling out of Wembley and stopping next to a bus full of Evertonians at a set of traffic lights.

“They were giving us dog’s abuse,” he laughs. “So a few of the lads responded by making the ‘2-1’ gesture with their fingers. I don’t think it went down too well! They went ballistic, but it was a good journey home for us!”

Once back on Merseyside, Carragher headed to The Salisbury in Bootle, perhaps the definition of an old-fashioned 'local' pub. It was Grand National day, and the place was packed.

“It was a good night, from what I remember,” he says. “Craig Bellamy came back with me. There were plenty of Blues in there, and they were sick.

“I think that was probably the worst one for them, that. They thought they were going to win that day, and to lose the way they did must have killed them.

“I remember Phil Neville told me that Moyes didn’t speak to anyone for a week after that game! Moyes did a brilliant job at Everton, but I think it was the beginning of the end for him.”

Liverpool, of course, would miss out on glory themselves, beaten 2-1 by in the final six weeks later. They finished the season eighth in the Premier League, with Dalglish sacked soon after.

“Obviously we regret the final,” Spearing says. “We wanted to finish the job and get another trophy."

"But when people ask me for my favourite games, I always say that semi straight away. Beating Everton at Wembley? It doesn’t get much better does it?”