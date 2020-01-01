'It could have been 12-4!' - Solskjaer praises Man Utd performance in win over Leeds

The Red Devils have moved up to third after coming out on top in an eight-goal thriller

head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his side’s performance in Sunday’s thumping 6-2 win against Leeds, saying the game could have ended 12-4.

There were 43 shots at goal during a pulsating 90 minutes at Old Trafford with both sides committed to attacking football.

It was the Red Devils who were in command from the outset, with Scott McTominay opening the scoring after 69 seconds before quickly doubling his tally to become the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the opening three minutes of a match.

Bruno Fernandes also scored twice, with further goals from Victor Lindelof and Daniel James putting the gloss on a fine victory.

Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas replied for the Whites, who played their part in a thrilling encounter.

Having entered the game with just three goals in six Premier League games at home all season, Solskjaer was delighted to see his side return to goalscoring form on their own turf.

"That was fantastic from the first minute. We had a plan to get after them, go forwards when we had the ball and Scott McTominay got two goals in the first three minutes,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports.

"We found a way of getting them going, Just imagine if there were 75,000 people in [the stadium], it would have gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds.

"We had to earn the right by running as much as them, that's a challenge. It could have been 12-4! It's that kind of game.

"I enjoyed it, it was frantic, hectic. No matter what the score is they have a certain attitude or style, if they are 5-0 up or down.”

The win moves Manchester United up to third in the Premier League and within five points of leaders with a game in hand going into the busy festive period.

Solskjaer, though, is not paying much attention to the league table at this stage.

"We are not even at the halfway point, the league position is not something we look at we look at the improvement of the team,” he added.

"Now we are getting fitter and stronger. Our fans needed that one."