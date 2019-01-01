Ismael Bennacer: Algeria midfielder makes full debut in AC Milan win over Brescia

The 21-year-old Algeria international made his first start for the Red and Blacks in their victory against ‎Eugenio Corini’s men

Ismael Bennacer was handed his full debut in ’s 1-0 win over newly-promoted Serie A side Brescia on Saturday.

The Algerian midfielder teamed up with Marco Giampaolo’s men from in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €16 million.

The defensive midfielder made a 14-minute cameo appearance in his side’s 1-0 defeat to last weekend.

Against Eugenio Corini’s men, Bennacer was handed his first start and impressed, helping the Red and Blacks keep a clean sheet.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the solitary goal that separated the two sides in the 12th minute of the encounter after he was set up by Suso.

The win ensured Milan moved to the ninth spot on the table with three points from two games.

Bennacer, who featured for the duration of the game, will hope for a starting role in their next league game against Hellas Verona on September 14.