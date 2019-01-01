ISL: Seiminlen Doungel leaves Kerala Blasters, joins FC Goa

The former NorthEast United forward has followed Jackichand Singh's footsteps and joined FC Goa from Kerala Blasters...

have signed Indian forward Seiminlen Doungel from on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who can play both centrally and in wide areas, featured in every match for Blasters in the 2018-19 (ISL). He had two goals and four assists to his name with the Kochi-based club during what was a disappointing season for them.

Doungel regularly featured for in the when he started his professional career and then went on to play for a whole host of clubs, including ISL teams and .

The Manipur-born footballer's 2018-19 season was a mixed bag, with the player praised for his work rate and attitude but criticised for a lack of end product. He will be looking to improve his individual game and also contribute to an excellent FC Goa team built by Sergio Lobera.

FC Goa faced heartbreak in the ISL final as they lost the title to . They capped off a successful season with a victorious Super Cup campaign and Lobera will be looking to build on the success.