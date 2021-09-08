ISL: East Bengal part ways with Robbie Fowler, appoint Manolo Diaz

The Liverpool legend had led the club in its debut season in the ISL last season...

East Bengal announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to mutually terminate Robbie Fowler's contract as head coach.

"SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach.

"Alongside his assistant, Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club's first ever season in the Indian Super League," the club mentioned in their statement.

After Quess Corp parted ways with East Bengal in June 2020 after being the club's investor for two seasons, Shree Cement came on board as their new investor which facilitated the club's move to the ISL. They then proceeded to establish a joint venture named Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, in which the cement giants held 76 per cent stakes while the club had 24.

East Bengal finished the ISL 7 season ninth on the table with 17 points from 20 games with a W3, D8, L9 record.

Who will coach East Bengal in the 2021-22 season?

The Red and Golds have appointed former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season.#HolaManolo #TheRealManolo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/akh7zvjGgK — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

The Spaniard coached the Real Madrid youth side from 2002 and has since risen to lead Real Madrid C and B teams, with a brief stints with Maxican outfit Navalcarnero and Ponferradina in Spain. He last managed Hercules in the third tier of the Spanish football.

"In Madrid, we say 'winning is in our DNA'. We love the pressure and expectation that comes with coaching a big club," the 53-year-old commented on his appointment.

Time is short and there is a long and difficult road ahead, but we will do our best to deliver good performances for all SC East Bengal fans," he signed out.