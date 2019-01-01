ISL: Rana Gharami tested positive for banned substances by NADA

The Delhi Dynamos defender stands in violation of NADA's Anti-Doping Rules after certain glucocorticosteriods were found in his blood sample...

Rana Gharami, who plays for (ISL) outfit has been tested positive for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)'s S9 category of substances banned in competition.



Certain glucocorticosteriods - Prednisone and 20-B-OH-Prednisolone metabolites were detected from Gharami's blood sample dated 31 January 2019, following Dynamos' 2-0 win against at home.



Gharami could be banned from playing for four years if it is established the substance was administered intentionally, given it is his first offence. Otherwise, the former player will have to serve a two-year ban.



In the second case, if Gharami establishes no significant fault or negligence, the the period of ineligibility may be reduced but not less than one-half of the applicable period.



More to follow...