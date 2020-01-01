ISL 2019-20: Punjab had maximum goalkeepers, while most defenders hailed from West Bengal

Goal takes a look at the position-wise break-up of all the states and union territory in ISL this season...

The (ISL) season six recently concluded with Kolkata-based winning the title for a record third time, the most in history of the league. ATK defeated two-time champions in the final to bag the title.

From this season, a new addition was made to the league where the league stage winners were given a League Winners Shield and spot in the AFC (ACL) group stage in 2021. won the first-ever League Winners Shield and also became the first Indian club to reach the ACL group stage.

In the ISL this season, a total of 180 players from 17 different states and one Union Territory featured. Manipur (26) had the most number of players plying their trade in the cash-rich league, followed by West Bengal (24) and Punjab and Mizoram (22).

In this article, we take a look at the position-wise break-up of players from each state and union territory. While Punjab has the most number of goalkeepers (9), West Bengal has the maximum number of defenders (12). Mizoram has the most number of midfielders (9) and joint-highest number of strikers (5) alongside Kerala.