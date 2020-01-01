ISL: NorthEast United rope in Gerard Nus as head coach

(ISL) club have signed 35-year-old Spaniard Gerard Nus as their head coach for the 2020-21 season.

Nus, who is a UEFA Pro License holder, will be the successor to Croatian Robert Jarni who left the club in February following a poor run of results. Khalid Jamil, the assistant coach and head of the academy, acted as the caretaker manager until the end of the season and will now return to his previous role.

NorthEast's head coach used to be a member of 's backroom staff before he got into mainstream coaching. He had stints at and Melbourne Heart before becoming the assistant coach of the national team led by Avram Grant.

He has since gone on to work as the technical director at and was the manager of Swedish club Eskilstuna during the 2018-19 season. Nus will look to guide the Highlanders into the play-offs again after poor results last season in which they finished ninth on the table.

The Highlanders have made interesting moves in the transfer market for Indian players including Ponif Vaz, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalkhawpuimawia, Rochharzela, PM Britto, Sanjiban Ghosh, VP Suhair and Mashoor Shereef.