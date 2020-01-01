Kibu Vicuna unperturbed by Kerala Blasters’ results: The club management believe in the project

Kerala Blasters are still searching for their first win in the seventh edition of the ISL...

have had the worst start in the (ISL). Never before in the previous six seasons have the club remained winless after the opening five matches.

The Tuskers only have two points to show for their efforts and have leaked in 10 goals, which is the joint worst in the league alongside fellow strugglers whom they face on Sunday evening.

Coach Kibu Vicuna was questioned whether he is under pressure to deliver results in the short term, the Spaniard however, remained calm and maintained that they are doing everything possible to turn their season around.

More teams

“I feel that they (club management) believe in the project, they know the situation. I see every day how other teams are playing but I focus on my team. we have the confidence in my team and we are putting out the best line-up to win,” said the former coach.

Kerala Blasters still have another 15 matches to go in the league season where they can accumulate a maximum of 45 points in addition to the two they have currently.

“We are focused on the next game. For me, it is not intelligent to think about the 45 points that we can play for,” said Vicuna.

Article continues below

He was also asked whether his team specifically trained on how to counterattack, as witnessed in the first goal scored against in their previous game.

“We train everything. Sometimes we have good results, sometimes we don't. Something doesn't happen because another team is playing and they also have a plan.”